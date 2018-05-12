The Red Paintings are an orchestral art rock band originally formed in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. The band consists of lead vocalist and songwriter Trash McSweeney on guitar, sequencing and samples, with a revolving line-up across the globe. McSweeney drives all the band's musical and staging concepts. The current touring line up as of 2015 is Alix Kol (violin, Backing vocals); Ginny Eck (bass), Hiroshi Kamoshita (drums) and Emma Baker (cello).

The band is known for their unique, confronting and intense themed performances incorporating elements of theatre and art, often dubbed "orchestral sci-fi art rock". Band members often dress in elaborate themed costumes, ranging from geisha outfits, alien costumes and more recently, sea creature/Neptune themes. They employ elaborate and eccentric stage props to support their shows, varying from statues, giant robots, children's toys, literary and Tim Burton-themed props and self-made video projections. The act are renowned for inviting members of the audience and local artists to paint on blank canvasses and human canvases during their shows to reflect their own feelings in the live music set.