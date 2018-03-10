Jann BrowneBorn 14 March 1954
Jann Browne
1954-03-14
Jann Browne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jann Browne (born March 14, 1954 in Anderson, Indiana) is an American country singer. She moved to Southern California in 1978 where she performed in a number of Orange County country bars. From 1981 through 1983, before her solo career, she was a vocalist with the Western swing group Asleep at the Wheel. She has recorded four studio albums, and has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. Her highest single is the 1990s "Tell Me Why" at No. 18. She was named "Female Entertainer of the Year", and her song "Louisville" was named "Song of the Year", by the California Country Music Association.
Trouble's Here
Jann Browne
Trouble's Here
Trouble's Here
Louisville
Jann Browne
Louisville
Louisville
Sweethearts In Heaven
Jann Browne
Sweethearts In Heaven
Sweethearts In Heaven
I Forgot More Than Youll Ever Know
Jann Browne
I Forgot More Than Youll Ever Know
I Forgot More Than Youll Ever Know
Mexican Wind
Jann Browne
Mexican Wind
Mexican Wind
Love's Gonna Live Here
Jann Browne
Love's Gonna Live Here
Love's Gonna Live Here
