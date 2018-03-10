Jann Browne (born March 14, 1954 in Anderson, Indiana) is an American country singer. She moved to Southern California in 1978 where she performed in a number of Orange County country bars. From 1981 through 1983, before her solo career, she was a vocalist with the Western swing group Asleep at the Wheel. She has recorded four studio albums, and has charted three singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. Her highest single is the 1990s "Tell Me Why" at No. 18. She was named "Female Entertainer of the Year", and her song "Louisville" was named "Song of the Year", by the California Country Music Association.