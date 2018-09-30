LOYAL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t63d4.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f35ccbc-aa8d-4001-865b-d851b5fc0887
LOYAL Tracks
Sort by
Patterns That Fall
LOYAL
Patterns That Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
Everything (She)
LOYAL
Everything (She)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
Moving As One
LOYAL
Moving As One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p8jcm.jpglink
Moving As One
Last played on
Light Up For You
LOYAL
Light Up For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8kks.jpglink
Reset In Colour
LOYAL
Reset In Colour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057ngwj.jpglink
Reset In Colour
Last played on
Tower Over All
LOYAL
Tower Over All
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
Tower Over All
Last played on
Tower Over All (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2017)
LOYAL
Tower Over All (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
The Isle of Arran (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2017)
LOYAL
The Isle of Arran (Radio 1 Session, 18 Apr 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
Moving As One (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 2017)
LOYAL
Moving As One (Radio 1 Session, 12 Apr 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
Tower Over All (Discodub)
LOYAL
Tower Over All (Discodub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t63fj.jpglink
Tower Over All (Discodub)
Last played on
House For You
LOYAL
House For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ns8wf.jpglink
Blue & The Green
LOYAL
Blue & The Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fhnm1.jpglink
Blue & The Green
Last played on
Playlists featuring LOYAL
Back to artist