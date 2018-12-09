David Lang
1957-01-08
David Lang
David Lang (born January 8, 1957) is an American composer living in New York City. Co-founder of the musical collective Bang on a Can, he was awarded the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Music for The Little Match Girl Passion, which went on to win a 2010 Grammy Award for Best Small Ensemble Performance. He was nominated for an Academy Award for "Simple Song #3" from the film Youth.
I Lie
David Lang
I Lie
I Lie
Memorial Ground
David Lang
Memorial Ground
Memorial Ground
I Lie
David Lang
I Lie
I Lie
Death Speaks No.1 You Will Return
David Lang
Death Speaks No.1 You Will Return
Death Speaks - You will return
David Lang
Death Speaks - You will return
Death Speaks - You will return
Light Moving
Light Moving
Light Moving
Light Moving
Are You Experienced?
David Lang
Are You Experienced?
Are You Experienced?
Have mercy, my God (The Little Match Girl Passion)
David Lang
Have mercy, my God (The Little Match Girl Passion)
Have mercy, my God (The Little Match Girl Passion)
Little Match Girl
David Lang
Little Match Girl
Little Match Girl
Sunray (Proms 2017)
David Lang
Sunray (Proms 2017)
Sunray (Proms 2017)
JUST (after song of songs)
David Lang
JUST (after song of songs)
JUST (after song of songs)
Killer
David Lang
Killer
Killer
When We Were Children
David Lang
When We Were Children
When We Were Children
Memorial Ground
David Lang
Memorial Ground
Memorial Ground
Light Moving
Light Moving
Light Moving
Light Moving
Always Crashing in the Same Car (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Philippe Jaroussky
Always Crashing in the Same Car (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Always Crashing in the Same Car (6 Music David Bowie Prom 2016)
Memorial Ground (version with solos)
David Lang
Memorial Ground (version with solos)
Memorial Ground (version with solos)
I Want to Live
David Lang
I Want to Live
I Want to Live
World to Come IV
David Lang
World to Come IV
World to Come IV
Penance and Remorse from Little Match Girl Passion
David Lang
Penance and Remorse from Little Match Girl Passion
Penance and Remorse from Little Match Girl Passion
The difficulty of crossing a field (the first telling)
Beverly O'Regan Thiele
The difficulty of crossing a field (the first telling)
The difficulty of crossing a field (the first telling)
Heroin
Felix Fan
Heroin
Heroin
Wed
Andrew Russo
Wed
Wed
lovefail: right and wrong, the outing, i live in pain
David Lang
lovefail: right and wrong, the outing, i live in pain
lovefail: right and wrong, the outing, i live in pain
Crowd Out
David Lang
Crowd Out
Crowd Out
Again
St Johannes Chamber Choir, Karin Oldgren & David Lang
Again
Again
Come, Daughter (The Little Match Girl Passion) (feat. Theatre of Voices & Paul Hillier)
David Lang
Come, Daughter (The Little Match Girl Passion) (feat. Theatre of Voices & Paul Hillier)
Come, Daughter (The Little Match Girl Passion) (feat. Theatre of Voices & Paul Hillier)
Cello Concerto (World to come) (feat. BBC Concert Orchestra & Keith Lockhart)
David Lang
Cello Concerto (World to come) (feat. BBC Concert Orchestra & Keith Lockhart)
Cello Concerto (World to come) (feat. BBC Concert Orchestra & Keith Lockhart)
Light Moving (feat. Hilary Hahn & Cory Smythe)
David Lang
Light Moving (feat. Hilary Hahn & Cory Smythe)
Light Moving (feat. Hilary Hahn & Cory Smythe)
String of pearls
David Lang
String of pearls
String of pearls
I am Walking
David Lang
I am Walking
I am Walking
You Will Return (Death Speaks)
David Lang
You Will Return (Death Speaks)
You Will Return (Death Speaks)
When it's Time For Me To Go - The Little Match Girl Passion
David Lang
When it's Time For Me To Go - The Little Match Girl Passion
She Again Rubbed A Match - The Little Match Girl Passion
David Lang
She Again Rubbed A Match - The Little Match Girl Passion
From The Sixth Hour - The Little Match Girl Passion
David Lang
From The Sixth Hour - The Little Match Girl Passion
She Lighted Another Match -The Little Match Girl Passion
David Lang
She Lighted Another Match -The Little Match Girl Passion
Have Mercy, My God -The Little Match Girl Passion
David Lang
Have Mercy, My God -The Little Match Girl Passion
For Love is Strong
David Lang
For Love is Strong
For Love is Strong
