2005
People in Planes Biography (Wikipedia)
People in Planes were a Welsh alternative rock band from Porthcawl, active from 1998 to 2013. They were signed to Wind-up Records. Prior to 2003, they were known as Tetra Splendour (during which time they moved to Cardiff), and before that, they went by the name of Robots in the Sky. Their final name was derived from the band's obsession with air travel, which is also present in their song titles and lyrics.[citation needed]
