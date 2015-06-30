Rae Morris
Rae Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Anne "Rae" Morris (born 2 September 1992) is a British singer and songwriter. She released her debut album, Unguarded, in 2015. Her second album, Someone Out There, was released in January 2018.
Rae Morris Performances & Interviews
- Rae Morris and Fryars are our new favourite musical love storyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nyzd3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nyzd3.jpg2017-11-22T20:24:00.000ZRae came in to chat about her new track, but talk quickly turned to something else...❤️https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05nx3br
Rae Morris and Fryars are our new favourite musical love story
- Rae Morris - Do It (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2fzv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2fzv.jpg2017-10-04T23:56:00.000ZRae Morris performs Do It at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j2kpg
Rae Morris - Do It (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Rae Morris: "Patti Smith gave me a pat on the head!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b9fh7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05b9fh7.jpg2017-08-01T20:47:00.000ZRae Morris talks about performing in front of the Beckhams and meeting Patti Smith.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05b9f98
Rae Morris: "Patti Smith gave me a pat on the head!"
- Rae Morris - Keep Your Head Up (by Ben Howard)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwl73.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwl73.jpg2015-05-22T09:00:00.000ZRae Morris does Keep Your Head Up by Ben Howard for Fearne Cotton's last show on Radio 1!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rwl7t
Rae Morris - Keep Your Head Up (by Ben Howard)
- Listen: Rae Morrishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rjj72.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rjj72.jpg2015-05-16T14:31:00.000ZRae Morris joined Gerry Kelly on 16th May 2015. She played 2 songs on the show, The Beatles classic 'All You Need Is Love' and her own song 'Love Again'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rjjh8
Listen: Rae Morris
Rae Morris Tracks
Someone Out There
Rae Morris
Someone Out There
Someone Out There
Reborn
Rae Morris
Reborn
Reborn
Athletico (The Only One)
Rae Morris
Athletico (The Only One)
Athletico (The Only One)
Love Again
Rae Morris
Love Again
Love Again
Stay Another Day (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 2 Dec 2014)
Rae Morris
Stay Another Day (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 2 Dec 2014)
Under The Shadows
Rae Morris
Under The Shadows
Under The Shadows
Up Again
Clean Bandit
Up Again
Up Again
Dancing With Character
Rae Morris
Dancing With Character
Dancing With Character
Under The Shadows (Radio 2 Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Rae Morris
Under The Shadows (Radio 2 Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Dancing With Character (Radio 2 Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Rae Morris
Dancing With Character (Radio 2 Session, 17 Oct 2018)
Atletico
Rae Morris
Atletico
Atletico
Closer
Rae Morris
Closer
Closer
Skin
Rae Morris
Skin
Skin
Do You Even Know? (Glastonbury 2015)
Rae Morris
Do You Even Know? (Glastonbury 2015)
Do You Even Know? (Glastonbury 2015)
Someone Out There (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Rae Morris
Someone Out There (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
God Only Knows (Radio 2 Chris Evans at the Royal Wedding)
Rae Morris
God Only Knows (Radio 2 Chris Evans at the Royal Wedding)
Someone Out There (Radio 2 Chris Evans at the Royal Wedding)
Rae Morris
Someone Out There (Radio 2 Chris Evans at the Royal Wedding)
My God
Rae Morris
My God
My God
Playlists featuring Rae Morris
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-26T19:32:16
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T19:32:16
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
BBC Music at the Quay 2015: Ken Bruce
BBC Pacific Quay
2015-06-05T19:32:16
5
Jun
2015
BBC Music at the Quay 2015: Ken Bruce
BBC Pacific Quay
Live Lounge: Rae Morris
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-12-02T19:32:16
2
Dec
2014
Live Lounge: Rae Morris
BBC Broadcasting House
Zane Lowe Sessions: Rae Morris
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-10-22T19:32:16
22
Oct
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Rae Morris
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest Rae Morris News
