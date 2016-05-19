Madame ButtonsSinger, songwriter and recording engineer, Kelly Sheehan. Born 26 July 1983
Madame Buttons Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Sheehan (born July 26, 1983 to father David Sheehand and multiple Emmy award winning producer mother Carol Scott), also known as "Madame Buttons", is a songwriter and recording engineer from Los Angeles. Kelly Sheehan has written songs for Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige and others. She has engineered for Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Katharine McPhee, Tyrese, T.I., The Game, Akon, Ne-Yo, Charlie Wilson, Toni Braxton, Avant, Keri Hilson and others. In 2011, Kelly Sheehan signed to Dr. Luke's Prescription Songs and Sony/ATV as a songwriter as well as BMI. She is managed by Roc Nation.
Recording Engineer Discography
Songwriting Discography
Albums
Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded
Jason Derulo - Future History (album)
DJ Khaled – We the Best Forever
Katharine McPhee - Hysteria
Singles
Kylie Minogue - Into The Blue - Single
Karmin - Crash Your Party - Single
Rita Ora - How We Do (Party) - Single
Beyoncé - Grown Woman - Song
Madame Buttons Tracks
