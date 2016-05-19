Kelly Sheehan (born July 26, 1983 to father David Sheehand and multiple Emmy award winning producer mother Carol Scott), also known as "Madame Buttons", is a songwriter and recording engineer from Los Angeles. Kelly Sheehan has written songs for Kylie Minogue, Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige and others. She has engineered for Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Katharine McPhee, Tyrese, T.I., The Game, Akon, Ne-Yo, Charlie Wilson, Toni Braxton, Avant, Keri Hilson and others. In 2011, Kelly Sheehan signed to Dr. Luke's Prescription Songs and Sony/ATV as a songwriter as well as BMI. She is managed by Roc Nation.

Recording Engineer Discography

Songwriting Discography

Albums

Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded

Jason Derulo - Future History (album)

DJ Khaled – We the Best Forever

Katharine McPhee - Hysteria

Singles

Kylie Minogue - Into The Blue - Single

Karmin - Crash Your Party - Single

Rita Ora - How We Do (Party) - Single

Beyoncé - Grown Woman - Song