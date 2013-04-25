The Microphones were an American rock band from Olympia, Washington, founded in 1996 and ended in 2003, with a short reunion following in 2007. The band was fronted by Phil Elvrum (who now spells his surname Elverum). Elverum was the principal songwriter and producer behind the band's albums, but he has also collaborated with other local musicians on his other recordings and tours. Many of Elverum's recordings from this period were released by the label K Records. Since 2003 Elverum has recorded and performed under the name Mount Eerie.