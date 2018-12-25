Simon Russell BealeBorn 12 January 1961
Simon Russell Beale
1961-01-12
Simon Russell Beale Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Russell Beale, CBE (born 12 January 1961) is an English actor, author and music historian.
Beale has been described by The Independent as "the greatest stage actor of his generation." He has appeared in Persuasion (1995), The Young Visiters (2003), Dunkirk (2004), The Deep Blue Sea (2011) and as Falstaff in the BBC made-for-television films Henry IV, Part I and Part II (2012). He was part of the main cast of Showtime's Penny Dreadful. More recently, he has appeared in Into the Woods and The Death of Stalin.
Simon Russell Beale Tracks
Paddington Bear's First Concert
Herbert Chappell
Paddington Bear's First Concert
Paddington Bear's First Concert
Last played on
Night Mail
Benjamin Britten
Night Mail
Night Mail
Last played on
Night Mail
Benjamin Britten
Night Mail
Night Mail
Last played on
Dear Boy
Simon Russell Beale
Dear Boy
Dear Boy
Performer
Last played on
Clair De Lune
Lucy Parham
Clair De Lune
Clair De Lune
Last played on
A Survivor from Warsaw
Arnold Schoenberg
A Survivor from Warsaw
A Survivor from Warsaw
Last played on
Piano Duet
Franz Liszt
Piano Duet
Piano Duet
Romeo & Juliet Workshop, 3rd Movement
Hector Berlioz
Romeo & Juliet Workshop, 3rd Movement
Romeo & Juliet Workshop, 3rd Movement
Berlioz (Piano) Symphonie Fantastique - 1st Movement
Hector Berlioz
Berlioz (Piano) Symphonie Fantastique - 1st Movement
Berlioz (Piano) Symphonie Fantastique - 1st Movement
(Piano) Symphony No 6 'pastoral' 2nd Mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
(Piano) Symphony No 6 'pastoral' 2nd Mvt
(Piano) Symphony No 6 'pastoral' 2nd Mvt
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Paddington's Musical Adventures
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Paddington's Musical Adventures
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Paddington's Musical Adventures
Milton Court Concert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Paddington's Musical Adventures
Milton Court Concert Hall
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
Shakespeare Lives
Proms 2010: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2003
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2003
Royal Albert Hall
Simon Russell Beale Links
