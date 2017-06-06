Eva CassidyBorn 2 February 1963. Died 2 November 1996
Eva Cassidy Biography (Wikipedia)
Eva Marie Cassidy (February 2, 1963 – November 2, 1996) was an American singer and guitarist known for her interpretations of jazz and blues. In 1992, she released her first album, The Other Side, a set of duets with go-go musician Chuck Brown, followed by the 1996 live solo album titled Live at Blues Alley. Although she had been honored by the Washington Area Music Association, she was virtually unknown outside her native Washington, D.C.. She died of melanoma in 1996 at the age of 33.
Two years after her death, Cassidy's music was brought to the attention of British audiences, when her versions of "Fields of Gold" and "Over the Rainbow" were played by Mike Harding and Terry Wogan on BBC Radio 2. Following the overwhelming response, a camcorder recording of "Over the Rainbow", taken at Blues Alley in Washington by her friend Bryan McCulley, was shown on BBC Two's Top of the Pops 2. Shortly afterwards, the compilation album Songbird climbed to the top of the UK Albums Chart, almost three years after its initial release. The chart success in the United Kingdom and Ireland led to increased recognition worldwide. Her posthumously released recordings, including three UK number-one records, have sold more than ten million copies. Her music has also charted within the top 10 in Australia, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
Eva Cassidy Tracks
Sort by
Fields Of Gold
Songbird
Imagine
Over The Rainbow
The Water Is Wide
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
I Know You By Heart
Silent Night
What A Wonderful World
Autumn Leaves
Anniversary Song
Autumn Leaves
Latest Eva Cassidy News
Eva Cassidy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Katie Melua Live Session
-
Katie Melua performs Fields of Gold
-
A familiar and beautiful carol performed in its original language
-
Madeleine Peyroux - Got You On My Mind (Live In Session)
-
Katie Melua on her relationship with the Gori Women's Choir and her homeland, Georgia
-
Katie Melua: "The plumbing didn't work where we recorded this album!"
-
Katie Melua is inducted in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame