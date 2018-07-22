Olawale Ashimi (who prefers to be called Olawale Olofo'ro; born 9 May 1986), better known as Brymo, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, composer and author. He started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010 but breached his contract with the label in 2013.

Brymo released his debut studio album Brymstone, in 2007. His second studio album TheSonOfaKapenta was released in 2012; it was supported by two singles; "Ara" and "Good Morning". His third studio album Merchants, Dealers & Slaves was released on 20 October 2013; it received generally positive reviews from music critics and was preceded by two singles; "Down" and "Eko". Tabula Rasa was released as the singer's fourth studio album on 30 October 2014; its lead single "Fe Mi" was described as a "soft traditional ballad". On 8 December 2015, Brymo released an eight-track compilation album titled Trance. He signed an international distribution deal with Tate Music Group in 2015. Brymo released his fifth studio album Klĭtôrĭs on 9 May 2016. It comprises 11 tracks and was preceded by the lead single "Happy Memories".