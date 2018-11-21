Jo SkaansarBorn 8 July 1984
Jo Skaansar
Jo Skaansar Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Fougner Skaansar (born 8 July 1984 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz double bassist and composer from Lillehammer.
Grenjanði = Barking
Anne Hytta
