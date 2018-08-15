Kensington Symphony OrchestraFormed 1956
Kensington Symphony Orchestra
1956
Biography (Wikipedia)
Founded in 1956, London's Kensington Symphony Orchestra is one of the best known non-professional orchestras in Britain. It regularly attracts the best non-professional players from around London for its concerts at St John's, Smith Square and other venues in London. Like many British amateur orchestras it finances its concerts not only through ticket sales, charitable donations and corporate support, but through its playing members who pay subscription fees.
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
Henry Walford Davies
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
Everyman (The Commendation / Epilogue)
