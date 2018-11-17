YorkGerman electronic group. Formed 1997
1997
York is a German electronica music duo, founded in 1997 by musicians and brothers Torsten and Jörg Stenzel. Producing ambient, downtempo, chillout, house and trance, their productions are known for catchy guitar hooks, atmospheric soundscapes and delicate dance textures.
On The Beach
O.T.B (On The Beach)
O.T.B (On The Beach) (CRW Remix)
Daydream (Will Atkinson Dreamy Mix) (feat. Asheni & York)
Awakening (1998)
On The Beach (2000)
The Awakening (1997)
