Christof Fischesser
Christof Fischesser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f2374b3-b9d9-4250-8413-ad99248279ad
Christof Fischesser Tracks
Sort by
Fidelio -'Hat man nicht auch Gold beineben'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio -'Hat man nicht auch Gold beineben'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Fidelio -'Hat man nicht auch Gold beineben'
Orchestra
Last played on
Fidelio (Leonore) - Opera Op.72 Final Vers - Act 2 no.16; Heil sei dem Tag [finale]
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio (Leonore) - Opera Op.72 Final Vers - Act 2 no.16; Heil sei dem Tag [finale]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Fidelio (Leonore) - Opera Op.72 Final Vers - Act 2 no.16; Heil sei dem Tag [finale]
Last played on
Fidelio (Leonore) - opera Op.72 final vers. [1814] in 2 acts
Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Ludwig van Beethoven, Nina Stemme, Jonas Kaufmann, Falk Struckmann, Christof Fischesser, Mahler Chamber Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
Fidelio (Leonore) - opera Op.72 final vers. [1814] in 2 acts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidelio (Leonore) - opera Op.72 final vers. [1814] in 2 acts
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist