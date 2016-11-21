Novi Novog
Novi Novog Biography (Wikipedia)
Novi Novog, born in North Hollywood, California, is an American viola player. She is sometimes simply credited as "Novi" and is the cousin of Lauren Wood (also known as "Chunky").
