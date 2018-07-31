Amanda MarshallBorn 29 August 1972
Amanda Marshall
Amanda Meta Marshall (born August 29, 1972) is a Canadian pop-rock singer. She has released three studio albums, the first was certified Diamond in Canada, with the latter two certified 3x Platinum and Platinum respectively. She is best known for her 1996 single, "Birmingham", which reached number 3 in Canada and was her only song to reach the US charts.
Dark Horse
Amanda Marshall
Dark Horse
Dark Horse
