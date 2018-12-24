Two Door Cinema Club are an indie rock band from Bangor and Donaghadee in County Down, Northern Ireland. The band formed in 2007 and is composed of three members: Alex Trimble (vocals, rhythm guitar, beats, synths), Sam Halliday (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Kevin Baird (bass, synths, backing vocals).

The band's debut album, Tourist History, was released on 1 March 2010 by French independent record label Kitsuné Music. In the United States, where the band are signed to Glassnote Records, the album was released on 27 April 2010. Tourist History was selected for the Choice Music Prize for Irish Album of the Year (2010) the following year.

The band's second album Beacon was released on 3 September 2012, debuted at number one on the Irish Albums Chart and reached number two in the UK Albums Chart.

The band's third album Gameshow was released on 14 October 2016. The first single, "Are We Ready? (Wreck)" was released on 14 June 2016 and was debuted on Annie Mac's Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1. Two more singles, 'Bad Decisions' and the title track 'Gameshow' were released prior to the album and are also included on the track list.