Rashied AliJazz drummer. Born 1 July 1935. Died 12 August 2009
Rashied Ali, born Robert Patterson (July 1, 1933 – August 12, 2009) was an American free jazz and avant-garde drummer best known for playing with John Coltrane in the last years of Coltrane's life.
Journey in Satchidananda
Alice Coltrane
Stopover Bombay
Alice Coltrane
Turiya (extract)
Alice Coltrane
Isis and Osiris
Alice Coltrane
Alice Coltrane
