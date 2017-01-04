Françoise PolletBorn 10 September 1949
Françoise Pollet
1949-09-10
Françoise Pollet Biography (Wikipedia)
Françoise Pollet (born 10 September 1949 in Boulogne Billancourt), is a French soprano. She made her debut in 1983 at the Lübeck Opera as Marschallin in the Rosenkavalier of Richard Strauss.
Françoise Pollet Tracks
4 Lieder for voice and orchestra, Op.13
Anton Webern
4 Lieder for voice and orchestra, Op.13
4 Lieder for voice and orchestra, Op.13
Last played on
La Marseillaise
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
Orchestra
Last played on
Kyrie (Petite Messe Solenelle)
Gioachino Rossini
Kyrie (Petite Messe Solenelle)
Kyrie (Petite Messe Solenelle)
Choir
Last played on
La Marseillaise
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
Last played on
Le chant du départ
Étienne Méhul
Le chant du départ
Le chant du départ
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
La Marseillaise for double chorus and orchestra (after Rouget)
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise for double chorus and orchestra (after Rouget)
La Marseillaise for double chorus and orchestra (after Rouget)
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Stabat Mater (feat. Françoise Pollet, Chœur de Radio France, Orchestre national de France & Charles Dutoit)
Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater (feat. Françoise Pollet, Chœur de Radio France, Orchestre national de France & Charles Dutoit)
Stabat Mater (feat. Françoise Pollet, Chœur de Radio France, Orchestre national de France & Charles Dutoit)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-14T19:37:39
14
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-29T19:37:39
29
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
