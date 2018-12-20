Dua Lipa (born 22 August 1995) is an English singer and songwriter. Her musical career began at age 14, when she began covering songs by other artists on YouTube. In 2015, she signed with Warner Music Group and released her first single soon after.

In January 2017, Lipa won the EBBA Public Choice Award. Her self-titled debut studio album was released on 2 June 2017. The album spawned seven singles, including two UK top-10 singles "Be the One" and "IDGAF" and the UK number-one single "New Rules", which also reached number six in the United States. In February 2018, Lipa won two Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. In April, the single "One Kiss" by Lipa and Calvin Harris reached number one on the UK Singles Chart.