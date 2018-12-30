Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock are hip hop duo from Harlem, New York who were best known for their hit "It Takes Two", a single that was a top 40 hit and has been certified platinum by the RIAA. That song was a part of the duo's album of the same name, which also has been certified platinum. They are also known for being pioneers of the crossover success that rap music would have in the popular music mainstream. The duo consisted of Rob Base (Robert Ginyard, born May 18, 1967) and DJ E-Z Rock (Rodney "Skip" Bryce, born 1967[citation needed]; died April 27, 2014).