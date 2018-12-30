Rob Base & D.J. E‐Z RockFormed 1985. Disbanded 17 April 2014
Rob Base & D.J. E‐Z Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f191c70-1345-4ea5-b7af-5db9ee50d7c0
Biography (Wikipedia)
Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock are hip hop duo from Harlem, New York who were best known for their hit "It Takes Two", a single that was a top 40 hit and has been certified platinum by the RIAA. That song was a part of the duo's album of the same name, which also has been certified platinum. They are also known for being pioneers of the crossover success that rap music would have in the popular music mainstream. The duo consisted of Rob Base (Robert Ginyard, born May 18, 1967) and DJ E-Z Rock (Rodney "Skip" Bryce, born 1967[citation needed]; died April 27, 2014).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
It Takes Two
Rob Base & D.J. E‐Z Rock
It Takes Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058hhpp.jpglink
It Takes Two
Last played on
Joy & Pain
Rob Base & D.J. E‐Z Rock
Joy & Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy & Pain
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist