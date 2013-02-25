Hi-5Pop girl band from Greece. Formed 2003. Disbanded 2005
Hi-5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f188261-106e-403e-a3a4-79329249d45f
Hi-5 Biography (Wikipedia)
Hi-5 was a Greek pop girl band consisting of female vocalists Marlen Angelidou, Irini Psichrami, Frosso Papacharalambous, Shaya and Nancy Stergiopoulou, who were the winners of the Greek version of the popular talent show Popstars. The band had a large fanbase in Greece and Cyprus. They disbanded in 2005.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hi-5 Tracks
Sort by
I Like The Way You Play The Kissing Game
Hi-5
I Like The Way You Play The Kissing Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi-5 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist