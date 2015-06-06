Tiny ParhamBorn 25 February 1900. Died 4 April 1943
1900-02-25
Hartzell Strathdene "Tiny" Parham (February 25, 1900 – April 4, 1943) was a Canadian-born American jazz bandleader and pianist of African-American descent.
Mojo Strut
