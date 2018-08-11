DJ Miko (born Monier Quartararo Gagliardo, 8 February 1973) is an Italian DJ. He had a hit with a cover of 4 Non Blondes's "What's Up" in 1994. His version, featuring the British vocalist Louise Gard, hit #58 on the Billboard Hot 100,[citation needed] #6 on the UK Singles Chart, #92 on the Australian ARIA singles chart, #8 on the Irish Singles Chart, #23 in New Zealand, and #17 in Sweden.

DJ Miko has also made many appearances on the Eurodance compilation album Dancemania series, specifically its sub-series albums including Dancemania Speed and Dancemania Covers since 1999, and on Konami's Bemani series of rhythm music video games with his covers of Jigsaw's "Sky High" and The Knack's "My Sharona".