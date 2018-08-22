T99 was a Belgian electronic music group, best known for their song, "Anasthasia", which reached #14 in the UK Singles Chart in May 1991.

T99 was initially Patrick de Meyer, who released three solo works under this pseudonym. However, he heard Olivier Abbeloos (also of Quadrophonia) working on the track "Anasthasia", and suggested that Abbeloos release it as T99.

From then on T99 was a duo, made up of de Meyer and Abbeloos. They experienced brief success with "Anasthasia" and the follow-up, "Nocturne". Their only album release, Children of Chaos, contained seventeen tracks which varied from hardcore techno to ambient techno, along with a spoken-word performance art piece. Their sound was sampled in tracks by 2 Unlimited and Kylie Minogue.

"Anasthasia" appeared on the soundtrack to the 1999 film, Human Traffic.

De Meyer later went on to write material for Technotronic and 2 Unlimited, Olivier Abbeloos started his own label Holographic.