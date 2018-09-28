A Primitive EvolutionFormed 2007
A Primitive Evolution
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f107543-a3a8-49ad-b0b3-08e638be355b
A Primitive Evolution Biography (Wikipedia)
A Primitive Evolution (often identified using the abbreviation A.P.E.) is an alternative rock band based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Primitive Evolution Tracks
Sort by
The Beauty
A Primitive Evolution
The Beauty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beauty
Last played on
A Primitive Evolution Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist