OrangerFormed 1997. Disbanded 2006
Oranger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f0f1b65-69f4-4d26-970a-e550b743f14b
Oranger Biography (Wikipedia)
Oranger was a San Francisco indie rock band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oranger Tracks
Sort by
Eggtooth
Oranger
Eggtooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eggtooth
Last played on
Oranger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist