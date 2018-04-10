Dalek I Love YouFormed 1977. Disbanded 1985
Dalek I Love You
1977
Dalek I Love You Biography (Wikipedia)
Dalek I Love You were a synthpop group from the Wirral, England. At various points in their existence, the band was also known as Dalek I. Record executives at Phonogram shortened the band's name without telling them for the "Freedom Fighters" single.
Dalek I Love You Tracks
The World
The World
8 TRACK
8 TRACK
Freedom Fighters
Freedom Fighters
