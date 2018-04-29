Like Moths to Flames is an American metalcore band from Columbus, Ohio, formed in 2010 by former members of various bands, including Agraceful, the Crimson Armada, and My Ticket Home. The band has released four full-length albums, a 7", and one extended play through Rise Records. The band's current line-up consists of lead vocalist Chris Roetter, bassist Aaron Evans, drummer Greg Diamond, lead guitarist Jeremy Smith, and rhythm guitarist Zach Pishney. Roetter and Evans are the only two members of the original lineup that remain in the band.