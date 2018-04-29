Like Moths to Flames
Like Moths to Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f0777a9-50f2-4577-966d-de0943b0b766
Like Moths to Flames Biography (Wikipedia)
Like Moths to Flames is an American metalcore band from Columbus, Ohio, formed in 2010 by former members of various bands, including Agraceful, the Crimson Armada, and My Ticket Home. The band has released four full-length albums, a 7", and one extended play through Rise Records. The band's current line-up consists of lead vocalist Chris Roetter, bassist Aaron Evans, drummer Greg Diamond, lead guitarist Jeremy Smith, and rhythm guitarist Zach Pishney. Roetter and Evans are the only two members of the original lineup that remain in the band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Like Moths to Flames Tracks
Sort by
Empty The Same
Like Moths to Flames
Empty The Same
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Art Of Losing
Like Moths to Flames
The Art Of Losing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fighting Fire With Fire
Like Moths to Flames
Fighting Fire With Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Common Misconception
Like Moths to Flames
The Common Misconception
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like Moths to Flames Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist