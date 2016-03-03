Marcel LanquetuitBorn 8 June 1894. Died 21 May 1985
Marcel Lanquetuit
1894-06-08
Marcel Lanquetuit Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Lanquetuit (8 June 1894 – 21 May 1985) was a French composer, organist, conductor, improviser and teacher of music.
Marcel Lanquetuit Tracks
Toccata in D major
