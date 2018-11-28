Meredith BrooksUS singer/songwriter and guitarist. Born 12 June 1958
Meredith Brooks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6f033da5-396f-4381-a581-1f38c2d0a2d4
Meredith Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Meredith Ann Brooks (born June 12, 1958) is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist best known for her 1997 hit song "Bitch", for which she was nominated for a Grammy Award.
Meredith Brooks Tracks
Bitch
Meredith Brooks
Bitch
Bitch
What Would Happen
Meredith Brooks
What Would Happen
What Would Happen
B****
Meredith Brooks
B****
B****
