Stephan Bodzin (born 4 August 1969 in Bremen) is a German DJ, techno-producer and label owner. Stephan Bodzin also performs as a live artist. A classically educated musician, he is a producer of mainly electronic music projects. In May 2007 Bodzin's debut album Liebe Ist was released on the label Herzblut.
Kerberos (Andre Hommen)
Stephan Bodzin
Kerberos (Andre Hommen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Kerberos (Andre Hommen)
Last played on
Singularity
Stephen Bodzin
Singularity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singularity
Performer
Last played on
Strand
Stephan Bodzin
Strand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Strand
Catamaran
Stephan Bodzin
Catamaran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Catamaran
Untitled
Stephan Bodzin
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Untitled
Monument (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
Tale of Us
Monument (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4ph3.jpglink
Monument (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
Last played on
Love Song (Stephan Bodzin Freie Liebe Remix)
Pig&Dan
Love Song (Stephan Bodzin Freie Liebe Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtr1c.jpglink
Love Song (Stephan Bodzin Freie Liebe Remix)
Last played on
Wir
Stephan Bodzin
Wir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Wir
Last played on
Hypernova
Marc Romboy
Hypernova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Hypernova
Last played on
Powers Of Ten
Stephan Bodzin
Powers Of Ten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Powers Of Ten
Last played on
Atlas (Adriatique Remix)
Stephan Bodzin
Atlas (Adriatique Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Atlas (Adriatique Remix)
Last played on
Mistral (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
Rodriguez Jr.
Mistral (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Mistral (Stephan Bodzin Remix)
Last played on
Outro
Stephan Bodzin
Outro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Outro
Last played on
Singularity (Fur Coat Remix)
Stephan Bodzin
Singularity (Fur Coat Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Singularity (Fur Coat Remix)
Last played on
Birth (Super Flu's Early Contractions Mix)
Stephan Bodzin
Birth (Super Flu's Early Contractions Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v6012.jpglink
Birth (Super Flu's Early Contractions Mix)
Last played on
Powers of Ten (Maceo Plex & Shall Ocin Remix)
Stephan Bodzin
Powers of Ten (Maceo Plex & Shall Ocin Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Birth
Stephan Bodzin
Birth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Birth
Last played on
Sungram (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Stephan Bodzin
Sungram (Patrice Baumel Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Sungram (Patrice Baumel Remix)
Last played on
Sungam (Fur Coat Remix)
Stephan Bodzin
Sungam (Fur Coat Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Sungam (Fur Coat Remix)
Last played on
Sungam
Stephan Bodzin
Sungam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Sungam
Last played on
Rubin
Oliver Huntemann
Rubin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxsbk.jpglink
Rubin
Last played on
