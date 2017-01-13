SmashSpanish prog. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1972
Smash
1967
Smash were a Spanish psychedelic rock band formed by the sitar and guitar player Gualberto García and singer and bassist Julio Matito (1946-1979) in 1967, which was active up to 1973. Flamenco singer Manuel Molina joined the band in 1971 and they introduced flamenco elements in their last compositions pioneering the Andalusian rock. The band reunited in 1979 but Julio Matito died in a car accident a few days later.
