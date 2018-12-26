NONONOFormed 2012
2012
NONONO is a Swedish indie rock band. Their debut single "Pumpin Blood" has charted in Europe and the US, peaking at number 22 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and at number 32 on the Pop Songs chart, among others. The single sold 700,000 copies worldwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
