Cold BloodFormed 1968
Cold Blood
1968
Cold Blood Biography (Wikipedia)
Cold Blood is a long-standing R&B horn funk band founded by Larry Field in 1968 and was originally based in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area. The band has also performed and recorded under the name Lydia Pense and Cold Blood, due to the popularity of their lead singer, Lydia Pense.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cold Blood Tracks
I Just Wanna Make Love To You
Cold Blood
I Just Wanna Make Love To You
I Just Wanna Make Love To You
Last played on
Kissing My Love
Cold Blood
Kissing My Love
Kissing My Love
Last played on
I'm A Good Woman
Cold Blood
I'm A Good Woman
I'm A Good Woman
Last played on
When My Love Hand Comes Down
Cold Blood
When My Love Hand Comes Down
Down To The Bone
Cold Blood
Down To The Bone
Down To The Bone
Last played on
Baby I Love You
Cold Blood
Baby I Love You
Baby I Love You
Last played on
