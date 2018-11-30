Christopher Bowen
Christopher Bowen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p048cx5s.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6eff0b85-94a4-4f47-b890-2bb9ae8d84c7
Christopher Bowen Tracks
Sort by
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Mass in C minor 'Great' K.427
Last played on
Regina coeli for soloists SATB, chorus, orchestra & organ (K.276) in C major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Regina coeli for soloists SATB, chorus, orchestra & organ (K.276) in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Regina coeli for soloists SATB, chorus, orchestra & organ (K.276) in C major
Last played on
Messe à trois voix - Panis Angelicus
César Franck
Messe à trois voix - Panis Angelicus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br147.jpglink
Messe à trois voix - Panis Angelicus
Last played on
Comes the Light
Ann Burgess, Helen Neeves, Christopher Bowen, BBC Singers & David Hill
Comes the Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cxz2.jpglink
Comes the Light
Composer
Last played on
St Matthew Passion, H782 (excerpt)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
St Matthew Passion, H782 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
St Matthew Passion, H782 (excerpt)
St Matthew Passion BWV 244 (excerpt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Matthew Passion BWV 244 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
St Matthew Passion BWV 244 (excerpt)
St Luke Passion SWV 480 (excerpt)
Heinrich Schütz
St Luke Passion SWV 480 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
St Luke Passion SWV 480 (excerpt)
'Höret an das Leiden unser's Herrn Jesu Christi' from German Passion after St Matthew
Johann Walter
'Höret an das Leiden unser's Herrn Jesu Christi' from German Passion after St Matthew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cx5s.jpglink
'Höret an das Leiden unser's Herrn Jesu Christi' from German Passion after St Matthew
Passio
Arvo Pärt
Passio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Passio
Last played on
Song of the High Hills
Frederick Delius
Song of the High Hills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Song of the High Hills
Orchestra
Last played on
Aon3_Wk13_Wednesday_Choral Symphony
Gabriel Jackson
Aon3_Wk13_Wednesday_Choral Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cx5s.jpglink
Aon3_Wk13_Wednesday_Choral Symphony
Last played on
Bethlehem Down - BBC Singers
Peter Warlock
Bethlehem Down - BBC Singers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
Bethlehem Down - BBC Singers
Last played on
Taverner - Act II
Peter Maxwell Davies
Taverner - Act II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Taverner - Act II
Last played on
Historia der Geburt Jesu Christi - Christmas Story
Heinrich Schütz
Historia der Geburt Jesu Christi - Christmas Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Historia der Geburt Jesu Christi - Christmas Story
Choir
Ensemble
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Gustav Holst
Nunc Dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Nunc Dimittis
Choir
Last played on
Wozzeck (Act III)
Christopher White
Wozzeck (Act III)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Wozzeck (Act III)
Choir
Last played on
The Voice of the Bard
Olivia Robinson, Christopher Bowen, Lynette Alcántara, BBC Singers, Stephen Charlesworth, Gabriel Jackson & David Hill
The Voice of the Bard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cx5s.jpglink
The Voice of the Bard
Choir
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 48: A Patchwork Passion
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebrhn3
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-20T15:49:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04vbwfw.jpg
20
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 48: A Patchwork Passion
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist