Raoul PugnoBorn 23 June 1852. Died 3 January 1914
Raoul Pugno
1852-06-23
Stéphane Raoul Pugno (23 June 1852 – 3 January 1914 [O.S. 21 December 1913]) was a French composer, teacher, organist, and pianist known for his playing of Mozart's works.
