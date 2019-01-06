OdysseyOriginally US family act Lopez Sisters, now UK fronted by Steven Collazo. Formed 1968
Odyssey
1968
Odyssey Biography (Wikipedia)
Odyssey is originally a New York City, United States-based singing group, best known for their 1977 hit "Native New Yorker," and a series of other mainly dance and soul hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Now based in the United Kingdom, the band is led and fronted by Steven Collazo and continues to perform and record.
Odyssey Tracks
Native New Yorker
Going Back To My Roots
Use It Up & Wear It Out
Inside Out
If You're Lookin' For A Way Out
Use It Up And Wear It Out
