Charlotte Gainsbourg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw61.jpg
1971-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6efa29c6-9995-48e0-9eaf-3809464a39a7
Charlotte Gainsbourg Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Lucy Gainsbourg (born 21 July 1971) is a British-French actress and singer. She is the daughter of English actress Jane Birkin and French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. After making her musical debut with her father on the song "Lemon Incest" at the age of 12, she released an album with her father at the age of 15. More than 20 years passed before she released the first of four albums as an adult (5:55, IRM, Stage Whisper and Rest) to commercial and critical success. Gainsbourg has also appeared in many films, including several directed by Lars von Trier, and has received both a César Award and the Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlotte Gainsbourg Performances & Interviews
Charlotte Gainsbourg Tracks
Sort by
Such A Remarkable Day
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Such A Remarkable Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06w363m.jpglink
Such A Remarkable Day
Last played on
Tel que tu es
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Tel que tu es
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Tel que tu es
Last played on
Sylvia Says
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Sylvia Says
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061r4tj.jpglink
Sylvia Says
Last played on
Night-Time Intermission
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Night-Time Intermission
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Night-Time Intermission
Last played on
Deadly Valentine
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Deadly Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k6jdt.jpglink
Deadly Valentine
Last played on
Sylvia Says (A-Trak Remix)
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Sylvia Says (A-Trak Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Sylvia Says (A-Trak Remix)
Last played on
Kate
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Kate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Kate
Last played on
Sylvia Says (6 Music Session, 20th Mar 2018)
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Sylvia Says (6 Music Session, 20th Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Les Oxalis (edit)
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Les Oxalis (edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Les Oxalis (edit)
Last played on
Set Yourself On Fire
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Set Yourself On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Set Yourself On Fire
Last played on
Deadly Valentine (Soulwax Remix)
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Deadly Valentine (Soulwax Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Deadly Valentine (Soulwax Remix)
Last played on
Heaven Can Wait
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Heaven Can Wait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Heaven Can Wait
Last played on
Sylvia Says (Tensnake Remix)
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Sylvia Says (Tensnake Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw61.jpglink
Sylvia Says (Tensnake Remix)
Last played on
Charlotte Gainsbourg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist