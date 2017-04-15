Richard BlackwoodBorn 16 May 1972
1972-05-16
Richard Clifford Blackwood (born 15 May 1972) is a British comedian, presenter and actor from London. Between 2015 and 2018, he played Vincent Hubbard in the BBC One soap opera EastEnders.
1,2,3,4 Get With The Wicked
Mama Who Da Man
Who Da Man?
