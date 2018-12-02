Gábor BoldoczkiBorn 1976
Gábor Boldoczki
1976
Gábor Boldoczki Biography (Wikipedia)
Gábor Boldoczki (born 1976 in Szeged, Hungary) is a Hungarian trumpeter who plays Classical music.
He played first trumpet in 2004 in the Salzburg Festival. He has been a professor of trumpet at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music since 2010.
Sonata For Trumpet And Basso Continuo In D Major: Allegro
Gábor Boldoczki
Sonata For Trumpet And Basso Continuo In D Major: Allegro
Trumpet Voluntary
Gábor Boldoczki
Trumpet Voluntary
Trumpet Voluntary
Last played on
Geistliche Sonate Op.38 For Soprano, Trumpet And Organ - i. Allegro
Gottfried von Einem
Gottfried von Einem
Geistliche Sonate Op.38 For Soprano, Trumpet And Organ - i. Allegro
Geistliche Sonate Op.38 For Soprano, Trumpet And Organ - i. Allegro
Last played on
Concerto in E flat major H.7e.1 for trumpet and orchestra
Joseph Haydn
Joseph Haydn
Concerto in E flat major H.7e.1 for trumpet and orchestra
Concerto in E flat major H.7e.1 for trumpet and orchestra
Last played on
Stundenlied Op. 26
Gottfried von Einem
Stundenlied Op. 26
Stundenlied Op. 26
Last played on
Bist du bei mir
Gábor Boldoczki
Bist du bei mir
Bist du bei mir
Last played on
Gloria in Excelsis Deo
Gábor Boldoczki
Gloria in Excelsis Deo
Gloria in Excelsis Deo
Last played on
Vivace from Sonata in D major for trumpet and strings
Georg Philipp Telemann
Georg Philipp Telemann
Vivace from Sonata in D major for trumpet and strings
Vivace from Sonata in D major for trumpet and strings
Last played on
