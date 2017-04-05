Vince ClarkeSongwriter. Born 3 July 1960
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0244vfh.jpg
Vince Clarke (born Vincent John Martin; 3 July 1960) is an English synthpop musician and songwriter. Clarke has been the main composer and musician of the band Erasure since 1985, and was previously the main songwriter of several groups, including Depeche Mode, Yazoo, and The Assembly.
Vince Clarke Performances & Interviews
Vince Clarke on the 80s
Vince Clarke Tracks
Coffins, shoe missiles, tea and biscuits, and other classic tales about the world's biggest synth rock band
With Phil Collins revealing more about his (failed) songwriting attempts with Adele, we look at other unexpected musical unions that didn't work out
From Macca to Zayn, these are the artist walk-outs that devastated fans and tore bands asunder
