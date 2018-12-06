Frances Ruffelle (born Frances Jane Ruffell; 29 August 1965) is an English musical theatre actress and recording artist. She won a Tony Award in 1987 and represented the United Kingdom in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Lonely Symphony (We Will Be Free)", finishing 10th. The song became a UK Top 30 hit.

In 1984, Ruffelle starred as Dinah in the original West End production of Starlight Express. From 1985, she played the role of Éponine in the first English-language productions of Les Misérables in the West End and on Broadway, winning the 1987 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Other stage roles include Yonah in Children of Eden (1991), Roxie Hart in Chicago (2003–04, 2007), the title role in Piaf (2013), Bella in The A to Z of Mrs. P (2014), and Queenie in The Wild Party. Her albums include Fragile (1994), Frances Ruffelle (1998), Showgirl (2004), Imperfectly Me (2010), and I Say Yeh-Yeh (2015).