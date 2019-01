Medeski Martin & Wood (or MMW) is an American avant-jazz-funk band formed in 1991, consisting of John Medeski on keyboards, Billy Martin on drums, and Chris Wood on bass. The band is influenced by musical traditions including funk and hip hop and is known for an unconventional style sometimes described as "avant-groove".

MMW has found moderate mainstream success, often working with guitarist John Scofield and touring on the jam band circuit.