Friedrich SchillerGerman poet and playwright. Born 10 November 1759. Died 9 May 1805
Friedrich Schiller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1759-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6eea5386-1d69-424c-851c-1236a72db3c2
Friedrich Schiller Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christoph Friedrich von Schiller (10 November 1759 – 9 May 1805) was a German poet, philosopher, physician, historian, and playwright. During the last seventeen years of his life (1788–1805), Schiller struck up a productive, if complicated, friendship with the already famous and influential Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. They frequently discussed issues concerning aesthetics, and Schiller encouraged Goethe to finish works he left as sketches. This relationship and these discussions led to a period now referred to as Weimar Classicism. They also worked together on Xenien, a collection of short satirical poems in which both Schiller and Goethe challenge opponents of their philosophical vision.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Friedrich Schiller Tracks
Sort by
Der Alpenjager (D.588b) [the Alpine hunter] (Op.37 No.2)
Franz Schubert
Der Alpenjager (D.588b) [the Alpine hunter] (Op.37 No.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Alpenjager (D.588b) [the Alpine hunter] (Op.37 No.2)
Last played on
Die Burgschaft (D.246)
Franz Schubert
Die Burgschaft (D.246)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Burgschaft (D.246)
Last played on
An Emma (D.113c, Op.58 No.2)
Franz Schubert
An Emma (D.113c, Op.58 No.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An Emma (D.113c, Op.58 No.2)
Last played on
Die Gotter Griechenlands D.677b
Franz Schubert
Die Gotter Griechenlands D.677b
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Gotter Griechenlands D.677b
Last played on
Hektors Abschied
Franz Schubert
Hektors Abschied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Hektors Abschied
Last played on
Nanie Op.82
Johannes Brahms
Nanie Op.82
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Nanie Op.82
Last played on
Hoffnung (D.637 Op.78 No.2)
Franz Schubert
Hoffnung (D.637 Op.78 No.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Hoffnung (D.637 Op.78 No.2)
Last played on
Des Madchens Klage (D.191, Op.58 No.3)
Franz Schubert
Des Madchens Klage (D.191, Op.58 No.3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Des Madchens Klage (D.191, Op.58 No.3)
Last played on
Der Pilgrim D.794
Franz Schubert
Der Pilgrim D.794
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Pilgrim D.794
Last played on
Sehnsucht ('Longing') (D.636) - 2nd setting
Franz Schubert
Sehnsucht ('Longing') (D.636) - 2nd setting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Sehnsucht ('Longing') (D.636) - 2nd setting
Last played on
Die Erwartung
Václav Jan Tomásek, Andreas Staier, Friedrich Schiller & Hana Blažíková
Die Erwartung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wn9.jpglink
Die Erwartung
Composer
Last played on
Friedrich Schiller Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist