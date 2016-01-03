MaeNorfolk, Virginia rock band. Formed 2001
Mae
2001
Mae Biography (Wikipedia)
Mae is an American rock band that formed in Norfolk, Virginia in 2001. The band's name is an acronym for "Multi-sensory Aesthetic Experience", based on a course taken by drummer Jacob Marshall while a student at Old Dominion University.
