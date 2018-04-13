TigaSlovenian techno producer Uroš Umek "Radiogram"
Tiga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ee8934a-6970-4dce-b2ac-53a93a41af21
Tiga Tracks
Sort by
So Special
Tiga
So Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Special
Last played on
Woke (Andrea Oliva Remix)
Tiga
Woke (Andrea Oliva Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8jzm.jpglink
Woke (Andrea Oliva Remix)
Performer
Remix Artist
Last played on
Woke
Tiga
Woke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05byk5r.jpglink
Woke
Last played on
Blondes Have More Fun (The Black Madonna Immaterial Girl Remix)
Tiga
Blondes Have More Fun (The Black Madonna Immaterial Girl Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046q6wy.jpglink
Blondes Have More Fun (The Black Madonna Immaterial Girl Remix)
Last played on
Tiga Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
History of House With Felix Da Housecat
-
“So he broke up the band to hang out with you?!” Lauren digs deep into the Soulwax/James Murphy partnership.
-
Soulwax drop by 6 Music HQ with some EPIC tunes for Lauren!
-
Simian Mobile Disco's James Ford: "The blank canvas is always a very scary thing."
-
Kate Moross: The Relationship Between Sound & Art
-
How to record a whole album in one take - Soulwax share their secrets
-
B. Traits - Club Scouts - XOYO
-
Simian Mobile Disco - Hall of Fame
-
Simian Mobile Disco - Interview
-
Simian Mobile Disco speak to Stuart Maconie
Back to artist