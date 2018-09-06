Håkan Georg Hellström (born 2 April 1974) is a Swedish musician. He made his breakthrough in Sweden in 2000 with the song "Känn ingen sorg för mig Göteborg" and a similarly titled album. He has released 8 studio albums to date with seven reaching number 1 in Sverigetopplistan, the official Swedish Albums Chart and one reaching number 2.

Hellström played drums in the Swedish indie pop band Broder Daniel between 1988 and 1994, then briefly for Swedish alternative rock band Honey Is Cool with Karin from The Knife. In 1997 he rejoined Broder Daniel to play the bass, until 2003 when he left the band again to focus completely on his solo career.

In 2006, following the birth of his son, he announced that he would take a break from touring and recording. Despite this, he still performed occasional gigs and continues to release very successful albums.

On June 5, 2016 he performed a concert at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg that set a new attendance record of 70,144 people.