Eiffel 65 is an Italian music group consisting of Jeffrey Jey, Maurizio Lobina and Gabry Ponte. They gained global popularity with their hit singles "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" and "Move Your Body", from their 1999 studio album Europop. The singles reached number one in many countries, while the album peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Their following two albums, Contact! and a self-titled album, were released in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

Over the course of their career, the group won a World Music Award in 2000 for the World Best Selling Italian Group, and a B.M.I U.S.A in Los Angeles, rewarding the most-broadcast song on radio in the United States. They were also nominated at the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for "Blue (Da Ba Dee)". Europop was crowned as the greatest album of the 1990s by Channel 4.

Eiffel 65 also composed remixes of numerous popular songs, and they recorded "One Goal", one of the official songs of the UEFA Euro 2000, and "Living In My City", for the 2006 Winter Olympics. With more than 20 millions of copies sold and many gold, platinum and diamond records, Eiffel 65 is one of Italy's most popular electronic groups.